Property taxes going up for homeowners in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs city leaders Thursday voted unanimously to approve a millage rate increase for the 2020 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2019.
“The total impact to the taxpayer will be less than a mill. It will be .71," said Mayor Shea Dobson, who added the increase is needed to pay down some of the city’s debt and allow for improvements, among other things.
“Our goal more or less is to free up that possibility of being able to borrow in order to make sure if something happens that we can pay our bills," Dobson said.
One mill will cover the debt and improvements. The Ocean Springs Library will be the remaining .09, which will allow for a $12,000 increase in their budget. About 7,000 people walk into the library every single month. It’s also the second busiest in the state.
The Ocean Springs School District estimates it can operate on .38 mills less in 2020. So that means of the 1.09 increase minus the .38, .71 will be passed to homeowners.
On a $100,000 home, .71 is $7.10 more per year, and on a $500,000 home, that’s about $35 more per year. Property owners over the age of 65 don’t pay taxes on the first $75,000 of their home value.
The current millage rate in the city is 25.83. The increase raises it to 26.93 in 2020. See a breakdown of the numbers below:
“I’m opposed to the millage increase," said Ocean Springs resident Mary Marr Beckman. “I look at all the new construction that should be coming on the tax rolls, and my other place is the BP funds. Do we not know how much those will be so that they could offset some of this so you wouldn’t have to raise the mils?"
Thursday night, city leaders presented their proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year. It includes pay raises for all city employees, including police and fire departments. A final budget will go before the Board of Aldermen for a vote on Sept. 13.
“I am delighted to see the employees of the city get a raise," Beckman added.
So how does Ocean Springs compare to other cities in Jackson County? Pascagoula has a millage rate of 56.5,Moss Point is 54.21 and Gautier is 43. See a complete list of millage rates by city in the state of Mississippi here.
Ocean Springs residents who spoke with WLOX were split on the issue. Some support the increase because it means raises for city employees. Other said taxes are already too high.
