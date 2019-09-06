Petition with over 100,000 signatures to legalize medical marijuana in Miss. submitted to Secretary of State’s office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 100,000 certified signatures have been submitted to the Secretary of State’s office in an effort to legalize marijuana.
Mississippians for Compassionate Care submitted 105,686 signatures as required by the Mississippi Constitution to qualify Initiative 65, also known as Medical Marijuana 2020 to appear on the ballot for Mississippians to vote on during the November 2020 election.
This does not guarantee the initiative will appear on the ballot; the signatures but first be reviewed by the Secretary of State, who then determines if the initiative qualifies for the ballot.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, for an initiative to be placed on the ballot, a minimum of 86,185 certified signatures must be submitted, with at least 17,237 certified signatures from each of the state’s five congressional districts as they existed in the year 2000. Signatures must be certified by county circuit clerks before they are filed with the Secretary of State’s Office. Mississippians for Compassionate Care said they have met these requirements.
The ballot initiative submitted by Mississippians for Compassionate Care proposes to make medical marijuana accessible, in a legal and safe manner, to Mississippians with qualifying debilitating medical conditions, such as cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, and similar conditions.
If approved by the Secretary of State, the initiative will appear on the November 2020 general election ballot.
If approved by the voters, patients who are suffering from specific debilitating medical conditions outlined in the initiative will be able to obtain medical marijuana after they are examined by a Mississippi licensed physician.
With a physician’s certification, qualifying patients will be able to get medical marijuana from a regulated medical marijuana treatment center, which will be the only places medical marijuana is available in the state.
The Mississippi Department of Health will regulate the process by which medical marijuana is grown, processed, and made available to qualified patients.
The initiative is backed by medical professionals, law enforcement representatives, leaders in the faith community, and veterans. Click here to review a list of Medical Marijuana 2020 Steering Committee members.
A total of 33 states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, and Oklahoma have approved the use of medical marijuana. Throughout the country, more than 3 million Americans are using medical marijuana to relieve pain and treat other symptoms of debilitation conditions.
