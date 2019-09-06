Petition with over 100,000 signatures to legalize medical marijuana in Miss. submitted to Secretary of State’s office

According to the Secretary of State’s website, for an initiative to be placed on the ballot, a minimum of 86,185 certified signatures must be submitted, with at least 17,237 certified signatures from each of the state’s five congressional districts as they existed in the year 2000. Signatures must be certified by county circuit clerks before they are filed with the Secretary of State’s Office. Mississippians for Compassionate Care said they have met these requirements.