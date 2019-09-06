Missing WWII soldier’s remains returned to Miss. family, 77 years later

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The family of Private First Class Harvey Nichols of Braxton were there to welcome him home.
The soldier and prisoner of war who disappeared 77 years ago, finally discovered recently.
Private Nichols received full honors, and rightfully so.
His remains found in a mass grave in the Philippines.
His dental records used to identify him. DNA used to make the confirmation.
The Casualty Assistance division of the Mississippi Army National Guard then assisted in connecting the missing soldier with his family.
Family members say Nichols is one of five brothers who served in various military branches.
Nichols brother Byrlie who was in the same region, was never found, but now there’s hope.
Sherry Stroud a niece said, “We just can’t comprehend this, I’m thankful for DNA testing that you can be so accurate you can locate the family after all these years. That’s a great thing to have to offer.”
Pat Shepard, a Nephew said, “If it hadn’t been for DNA we may not have him back here today, I hope in years to come over time they can find a bunch more of these guys.”
Private First Class Nichols also received a full escort by the Patriot Guard through Pearl, and on to his final resting place in Braxton.
Part science, and with persistent hope from his loved ones, a soldier’s long journey home, now complete.
Funeral services are set for Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church in Braxton.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.