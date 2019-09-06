Hot and sunny through the weekend

A very weak cold front passing through our region today will allow for a brief period of slightly lower humidity. For Friday, expect sunny skies and another round of hot afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Due to slightly lower humidity heat index should mainly stay below 103 degrees today which is not as dangerous as yesterday. No rain expected today. And rain chances are pretty slim for the weekend into next week too. In the tropics, Hurricane Dorian’s eye passed just east of coastal North Carolina this morning with hurricane-force sustained winds reported in the southern Outer Banks of North Carolina. The storm is expected to continue moving northeastward, posing no threat to the Gulf. There are a few other tropical waves being tracked in the Atlantic that could become depressions or storms by next week. No tropical threats to the Gulf of Mexico are expected over the next five days.