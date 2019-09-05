United Way’s impact shared with community of Jackson, George counties

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When a community gets together to help each other, everybody benefits.
That was the message as the United Way of Jackson and George Counties held their kick-off event to say thank you to their pacesetters and look forward to the upcoming year.
United Way had 15 pacesetter companies this year that led the way for them to raising more than $500,000.
The event allowed those who donate to the United Way see how their money helps provide direct support for people in the two counties.
“It’s so important that the community see the 19 agencies so they can talk to them personally and see what they do,” said Carolyn Moore, CEO of United Way for Jackson and George Counties. “They can answer questions. It’s a great event to showcase the 19 agencies.”
One of those agencies, Singing River Services, receives United Way support for their Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities programs that provide supported living, supervised living, supported employment, adult day services and pre-vocational services for about 45 people in the two counties.
Program director Michelle Crevier said United Way is a “huge benefactor” for them.
“We certainly appreciate United Way," she said.
Crevier also applauded the way the different organizations work to support each other.
“The cohesion in the community with all of us folks is great,” she said.
