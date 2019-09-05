Suspect captured after Madison Co. deputy shot in head

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 16 in Canton. The situation is happening near the Canton Country Club.
According to Canton Mayor Truly, a Madison County deputy has been shot in the head and transported for treatment. The suspect was also shot.
The condition of the victim and suspect remains unknown at this time.
The Canton Public School District released a statement on their Facebook page saying that as a safety precaution, three schools were placed on lock-down while police were searching for the suspect. The lock-down was lifted after the suspect was captured.
It’s confirmed that police have part of the area blocked off.
This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.
