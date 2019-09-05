Shuckers Beat Blue Wahoos in wild Game One with Thomas Walk-Off Blast

Biloxi jumped out to an early 2-0 lead through three innings after Hummel scored on a pair of wild pitches. RHP Alec Bettinger retired the first nine men he faced in order but allowed three runs on four doubles in the fourth as Pensacola went in front 3-2. The Shuckers recorded a big inning of their own in the fifth, scoring five runs on a Thomas RBI single and a pair of two-run homers by Hinojosa and Jake Gatewood.