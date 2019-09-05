Jim Hood sounds off on what he calls ‘lies’ by Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic candidate for Mississippi Governor Jim Hood not holding back Wednesday on why he believes Bill Waller, Jr. is not endorsing his opponent, Republican Tate Reeves.
Hood says he doesn’t blame Waller for staying silent on who he supports.
Hood said, “I don’t blame Justice Waller for not endorsing Tate Reeves for just lying. One of the Ten Commandments is ‘Thou should not bear false witness.’ You know when you know it’s not the truth and you do it anyway, that just shows a politician that doesn’t deserve to be a leader and I think that’s what Justice Waller is looking at and I think his silence on that non-endorsement of a Lt. Governor, I think a lot of his people are gonna come over and help us in our election.”
Hood believes because of the attacks against the former Chief Justice during the campaign by Reeves, many Waller supporters will vote for him or support him with campaign contributions.
Hood says he is hearing from a lot of them.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.