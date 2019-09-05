Jackson County residents sound off on stricter gun control laws

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Gun control is at the center of national conversations following a string of mass shootings and Walmart’s decision to limit ammunition sales. This prompted Congressman Steven Palazzo to send out a survey to constituents in South Mississippi.
The survey include one question, do you support new gun control legislation? Yes. No. Unsure.
“The House, under Democratic control, has already passed some gun control that is dead on arrival in the Senate because it goes too far. None of the proposals that they put forth would have stopped any of the mass shootings that have taken place. Anytime they can erode our Second Amendment and constitutional rights they will go after them, and I’m here to protect them,” Palazzo told WLOX.
Gun owners in Jackson County are in agreeance with Palazzo’s statement.
“All day. All day there have been people coming in here and discussing it with us," said Dad’s Super Pawn owner Mark Riley. Everyday, Riley said he chats with dozens of gun owners and those looking to make their first purchase.
“All of them have not liked it and felt that they’ve been thrown under the bus," he added.
Just hours after Congressman Palazzo’s email hit inboxes, Tim Spiriti responded.
“It was a one question survey: do you want gun control? No," he said.
Spiriti is the former president of the Pascagoula Shooting Club.
"It doesn’t work. You can look at cities like Chicago, San Francisco, New York, that have some of the highest crime in the country, and they have the strictest gun control. People with guns protect themselves. Criminals know I can protect myself,” he said.
“Common sense gun laws is a scary statement because people that want to enact them have no common sense," Spiriti added.
Spiriti and Riley agree that the current required background check to purchase a firearm is enough.
“The gun checks that are in place right now to me seem to be very adequate. I don’t see any need to do anything more," Riley said.
“I think it falls on deaf ears for the people that want it because they’re so adamant to do something that they’re going to infringe on my rights and your rights as an honest citizen," Spiriti said.
The two believe gun laws have no impact on crime rates. It seems other residents agree. See the Facebook comments on the topic below.
