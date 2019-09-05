Free legal clinic on expungement and foreclosure happening Thursday, Friday

“We have a grant from the Mississippi Bar Association to do foreclosure prevention work," explained Charles Lee, an attorney with Mississippi Center of Justice. “So anybody that might be facing foreclosure or have any questions regarding their mortgage, they can come to the clinic and we can try to answer those questions for them. If they are in the process of being foreclosed on, we can assist them with that, as well.... possibly help them apply for a modification or seeking some other options to keep them in the home.”