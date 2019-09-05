Free legal clinic on expungement and foreclosure happening Thursday, Friday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you are facing or going through a foreclosure, or if you want help getting previous criminal charges removed from your record, a free legal clinic is being offered this week in Gulfport.
The Mississippi Center for Justice will give free legal advice and even draft the appropriate paperwork for anyone in need of help.
The two-day clinic is offered on a first-come, first-served basis and all attendees are asked to bring documentation to support their cases.
While clinics like this can often help low-income families and communities, the Mississippi Center for Justice is providing the service free to everyone, regardless of their income.
Whether a person’s home is already in the process of foreclosure or even if a homeowner is concerned that it is a possibility, the free legal clinics being offered this week can help individuals determine what the next steps are.
“We have a grant from the Mississippi Bar Association to do foreclosure prevention work," explained Charles Lee, an attorney with Mississippi Center of Justice. “So anybody that might be facing foreclosure or have any questions regarding their mortgage, they can come to the clinic and we can try to answer those questions for them. If they are in the process of being foreclosed on, we can assist them with that, as well.... possibly help them apply for a modification or seeking some other options to keep them in the home.”
Anyone who has been charged with a felony or misdemeanor can also talk to attorneys about having those charges removed from their record.
“We mostly focus on the state charges, the felonies and misdemeanors that are expungeable. When the people come to the clinic, we can explain to them what charges are expungeable and help them with those charges,” said Lee. "We’ll prepare the petition for them and they can take the petition and file it.”
Not all crimes are able to be expunged and some requirements must be met before those that are eligible to be removed.
“Certain things are just not expungeable. Some financial crimes are not expungeable and there’s just a host of other crimes that are not expungeable,” said Lee. “If anyone has a question about that, they can come to the clinic and we can answer those questions for them and make sure they are clear on if a charge can be expunged or if it can’t be expunged.”
However, Lee said that some crimes that were previously not able to be expunged may now be eligible.
“The law changes often, for each year depending on the legislature. So there might be something that wasn’t expungeable a year ago that is expungeable this year,” he said.
At the legal clinic, people will do more than just sit down for a few minutes with an attorney. They will be able to have their questions answered and see results if the Mississippi Center for Justice is able to help them.
“We want it to be a results-oriented clinic. We want to make sure that people coming are getting something from the clinic,” said Lee. “We’ll have the petitions prepared for the individuals that come if they bring the appropriate documents. If they don’t have those, they can call us back and we’ll work with them to get those documents prepared and filed in the correct court.”
The free two-day clinic will be held at the Knight Nonprofit Center on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 3-7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Knight Nonprofit Center is located at 11975 Seaway Road in Gulfport.
