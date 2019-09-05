Dangerously hot today. Relief tomorrow.

Sunny and hot again. Afternoon highs will be a touch warmer with a few locations possibly touching the century mark. Heat index will also be higher around 108. A heat advisory remains in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM today. Hot temperatures will combine with high humidity to create heat index between 108 and 113. Remember to stay alert for heat related illnesses and drink plenty of water and stay in the shade or indoors with air conditioning when possible. A summer cold front will pass through the area by tomorrow, allowing for brief relief from the muggy air. Even though it’ll still be pretty hot, a more crisp fall-feel could be in the air on Friday morning and Friday afternoon thanks to the lower humidity. But, it will be muggy again by the weekend. Expect no rain this weekend, just plenty of sunshine. Still Tracking Hurricane Dorian moving northward near the Carolina coastline and Gabrielle out over the open waters of the Atlantic. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. Hurricane season peaks next week.