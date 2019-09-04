3 storms at once: Dorian, Fernand, and Gabrielle

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten portions of the southeast U.S. coast. But, there are two tropical storms to track as well as a couple of tropical waves that could develop by this weekend.
- Dorian is the strongest land-falling hurricane in the Atlantic Basin in terms of winds speed at the time of landfall. It ties with the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 that struck the Florida Keys.
- Dorian made a landfall on Sunday in the Abaco Islands in the Northern Bahamas with winds of 185 MPH.
- Dorian will continue moving northwest along the east U.S. coast. A landfall in South Carolina and North Carolina remain possible according to the NHC cone of uncertainty. Even if the storm’s center stays offshore, very heavy rainfall and strong winds will still lash coastal locations of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina this week.
- The track is not expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico. And Dorian will not impact Mississippi.
- Fernand continues moving westward in the west Gulf of Mexico, making landfall later today and posing no threat to Mississippi.
- Strong wind, extreme rainfall, and tornadoes will threaten areas in far south Texas and northeast Mexico.
- Tropical Depression Eight became Tropical Storm Gabrielle on Wednesday morning in the Atlantic.
- Gabrielle is located several hundred miles northwest of the Cape Verde Islands and will move northwestward over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, posing no threat to land.
- A small area of low pressure, called 92L, was located just east of Bermuda on Wednesday morning.
- 92L could become a depression during the next couple of days as it moves northeastward away from Bermuda, posing no threat to the United States.
- A tropical wave emerging later today from Africa could become a tropical depression by early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward into the Atlantic Ocean.
- We’ll be watching its developments. But, it is no threat to the U.S. for now.
