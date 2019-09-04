SEC has 6 teams in AP Top 25 Poll for Week 2

By WSFA Staff | September 3, 2019 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 7:36 AM

(WSFA) - The first games of the 2019 college football season are behind us. Tuesday, the Associated Press released its Week 2 Top 25 poll and the Clemson Tigers continue to sit on top with 1,542 votes.

The Crimson Tide continues to follow at No. 2 with 1,493 votes, less than 50 votes separating them from the defending national champions.

Three other SEC teams find themselves in the Top 10. They include Georgia (unchanged at No. 3), LSU (unchanged from No. 6) and Auburn, rising from No. 16 to No. 10 after a late game-winning touchdown against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

Two other SEC teams find themselves in the Top 25. They include Florida (falling from No. 8 to No. 11), and Texas A&M (unchanged at No. 12).

The Top 25 includes 26 teams. They are:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. LSU
  7. Michigan
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Texas
  10. Auburn
  11. Florida
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Utah
  14. Washington
  15. Penn State
  16. Oregon
  17. Wisconsin
  18. UCF
  19. Michigan State
  20. Iowa
  21. Syracuse
  22. Washington State
  23. Sanford
  24. Boise State
  25. Nebraska and Iowa State tied with 86 votes each.

