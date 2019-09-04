RV City spots open for Goula Cruise guests

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time, Goula Cruise guests can drive their RV into town and park it for the week-long party, and it’s within walking distance of Beach Boulevard, the mecca for Cruisin’ the Coast.
Point Park will hold RVs October 5-13. The south side will be designated for cruisers. The adjacent parking lot will be reserved for commercial fishermen and boaters.
RV City is a first for the City of Pascagoula and was pioneered by the Goula Cruise folks and Main Street Pascagoula.
“In the spirit of nothing ventured nothing gained, we’re excited to turn part of the point into an RV City this year," said City of Pascagoula Community Relations Director Lauri Ellen Smith.
Organizers did their research and determined there was enough space to park 45 RVs and more.
“We’re excited to be able to accommodate 45 self-contained units with enough space for them to drop off their trailers, bring a car, put a pop up out there," Smith added.
Tuesday night, city leaders opened the floor to commercial fishermen, giving them a platform to voice their concerns over sharing Point Park the week of Cruisin’ the Coast. But no one signed up to speak. Councilwoman at Large Jennifer Colmer said that’s because those commercial fishermen were still on the water.
The majority of residents WLOX spoke with are in favor of RV City.
Spots are $500 for all eight days of the event. Visit here to reserve your spot.
