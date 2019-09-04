The numbers are in. 222 homes were destroyed due to flooding in the Delta.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The numbers are in from this year’s historic flood. MEMA reports 482 homes were damaged and 222 were destroyed by backwater flooding in the Delta.
The state is now waiting to hear back on an appeal after being denied an individual assistance declaration. They’re asking FEMA to consider how long homes were flooded and residents displaced.
“We requested they look very closely at homes that might not have exceeded what FEMA considers flood damaged homes because of the duration," said MEMA director Greg Michel.
At Eagle Lake, over 44 homes were destroyed. Replacing them will be costly due to new standards require they be raised up to 101.5 feet, said Fire Chief Earl Wallace
“My hope is that we get it but everybody is struggling," said Wallace. “A lot of them are elderly people, especially retired on fixed incomes, so it’s really hard for them.”
Mississippi has been approved for a public assistance declaration, which will provide grants to help repair roads, bridge and other infrastructure damage in the backwater flood.
