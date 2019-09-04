Locals disappointed with Walmart’s ammo, open carry decision

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Walmart’s announcement that they will stop selling certain ammunition brought a strong response from many Coast gun enthusiasts Tuesday.
The announcement comes just days after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, Texas, and follows back-to-back shootings last month, one of them at a Walmart store.
Walmart stopped selling handguns in the mid-1990s and more recently stopped selling assault-style weapons. Now, they are going to stop selling the ammunition those guns use. The chain will continue selling hunting rifles and ammo.
“My gut reaction is disappointment and disgust,” said gun enthusiast Kathleen Morrison of Diamondhead.
Morrison was at GunHo, an indoor shooting range in Pass Christian, with her husband.
"It’s all the squeaky people with the squeaky wheels get the grease, said Mike Morrison. “It’s the same old thing. It’s not going to serve any purpose except to satisfy some group.”
Walmart is also asking their customers to no longer openly carry guns in their stores, a decision that did not sit well with GunHo manager John Payne Jr.
“I think a gun-free zone is a killing zone. It’s a place that anyone who is deviant knows there are unarmed people,” he said.
Payne also argued that the Constitution guarantees he sees in the Second Amendment should protected.
GunHo purchases their ammunition from Pass Christian manufacturer Golden Gulf Ammunition.
Owner Walter Dees was also skeptical of the open-carry restriction.
“They always forget the one most important fact,” he said. “People who would do harm to innocent others don’t care about the rules that you can’t bring a gun into Walmart. They’re going to do it anyway.”
Dees said Walmart sold an inferior line of ammunition, despite the fact that Walmart represents about 20 percent of ammunition sales in the U.S.
But Dees is choosing to look at the news in a positive perspective. From a business perspective, he is confident the Walmart decision will be good for his company.
