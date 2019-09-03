Hot and dry weather continues

We’re going to stay hot and rain-free for a while! It will remain quiet tonight with lows in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will be over 100. A cold front will move in by Friday, giving us a dip in the humidity. However, we’ll still be very hot with highs in the 90s.
The tropics remain very active. Hurricane Dorian is continuing to weaken as it moves along the East Coast. It could make landfall along the Carolinas later this week as a hurricane. We also have Tropical Storm Fernand in the Gulf, but it is not a threat to South Mississippi. It will continue to move west into Mexico. Tropical Depression Eight formed today way out in the Eastern Atlantic. It may become Tropical Storm Gabrielle by Wednesday. It is not a threat to South Mississippi. We could see another tropical system develop in the East Atlantic late this week. It’s too early to know if it will impact the U.S. or not. Finally, we have another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a medium chance for tropical development. It is not a threat to the U.S.
