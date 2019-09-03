Hot and dry weather continues

The tropics remain very active. Hurricane Dorian is continuing to weaken as it moves along the East Coast. It could make landfall along the Carolinas later this week as a hurricane. We also have Tropical Storm Fernand in the Gulf, but it is not a threat to South Mississippi. It will continue to move west into Mexico. Tropical Depression Eight formed today way out in the Eastern Atlantic. It may become Tropical Storm Gabrielle by Wednesday. It is not a threat to South Mississippi. We could see another tropical system develop in the East Atlantic late this week. It’s too early to know if it will impact the U.S. or not. Finally, we have another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that has a medium chance for tropical development. It is not a threat to the U.S.