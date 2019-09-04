Gulfport looking toward expansion north of I-10

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport has a slogan which reads “we’re open for business and geared for a good time”. City leaders hope that translates into some new business opportunities north of I-10, with one point of focus being the Gulfport Highlands district.
"It’s a beautiful development. It sat dormant since the recession and the oil spill, but now it has seen some new life with the assisted living memory care unit,” said Greg Pietrangelo, Gulfport urban development director.
The area is already showing to be promising.
“Also, which is exciting is that the YMCA has chosen that site to expand from Ocean Springs. It’s a function of raising money, but it’s great site because of the flow of people that go between the Coast and work at Keesler or the Seabee Base that go north of 605,” he explained.
Not only is the Gulfport Highlands attracting interest, but other areas north of I-10 are also seeing action, including the I-10/605 interchange.
"The site at 605 has been a hot spot recently, as you see Carmax coming out of the ground, Champion Dodge and some others that will eventually enter that arena,” Pietrangelo said. “The Coast is 180 degrees. We’re lateral, so the only the direction Gulfport or any other municipality can go is north.”
