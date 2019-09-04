Dry this week and watching the tropics

Sunny skies and hot conditions are expected today. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 90s and heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees can be expected. A dry pattern continues through the rest of the week. A cold front arriving around Friday could send us a taste of fall with lower humidity. But, it will become humid again by Sunday. Hurricane Dorian continues to bring squalls to the coast of northeastern Florida this morning and is forecast to near the Carolina coasts by tomorrow, posing no threat to the Gulf. Tropical Storm Fernand in the west Gulf is moving slowly westward toward northeastern Mexico and will pose no threat to Mississippi. Tropical Storm Gabrielle, formerly Tropical Depression Eight, located several hundred miles northwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic, is expected to continue moving northwest, posing no threat to land. Hurricane season peaks next week.