Correctional officer trainee charged in contraband find at state prison in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A correctional officer trainee at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County has been charged in connection with contraband found in one of the kitchens at the facility Monday.
Thirty-four-year-old Dominique Foster, who was hired in February, is charged with introduction of contraband.
The contraband includes marijuana, tobacco, one cellphone, Top tobacco rolling paper, cigarette packs and lighters. A preliminary investigation indicated the person would receive $500 for bringing in the items.
“While I can understand the temptation for anyone in such a low-paying job as a correctional officer in Mississippi, it never ceases to amaze me that someone would be willing to risk his or her freedom,” said Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall. “For an officer to violate his or her oath of office in such a manner is a disgrace for this agency and a disservice to the hard-working men and women at the MDOC.”
Foster could face additional charges based on the investigation. A conviction on her current charge is punishable under state law by at least three years in prison, 15 years maximum and a fine of $25,000, or both.
Foster was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Rankin County Jail.
