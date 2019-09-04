Competency hearing delayed for former Ocean Springs bus driver accused of touching student

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sergio Sandoval was brought into a Jackson County courtroom Wednesday for what was supposed to be his hearing to determine if he was competent to stand trial.
But the hearing has been delayed until October 2. .
Sandoval was accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl who was riding his bus back in 2014. Ocean Springs Police Detective Capt. William Jackson said on Oct. 7, 2014 a parent filed a police report against Sandoval after the child told them the driver touched them on their “private area.”
Family members gathered to wait for the hearing while Jackson County District Attorney Angel McIlrath and Sandoval’s attorney, Jim Davis, met with the judge outside of the courtroom.
McIlrath said all parties agreed to the postponement, but she couldn’t comment on why.
Neither McIlrath nor Davis would comment on camera, but WLOX spoke with well-known defense attorney Michael Crosby about the lengthy process o determine competency to stand trial.
“It’s never a waste of time to make sure an innocent man is not wrongfully convicted. As the saying goes, we would rather let ten guilty people go free than one innocent person be wrongfully convicted. All these modalities or processes that we have to go through to get a fair trial can be frustrating, but it is absolutely necessary for the system to work property,” Crosby explained.
Crosby says it’s rare that any defendant would be ruled incapable of assisting his or her attorney and thereby incompetent to stand trial.
Mental evaluations started in February 2017 after Sandoval passed out in court, and a mistrial was declared. We will continue to follow and report on any developments in this investigation.
