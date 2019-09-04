Biloxi hopes to save some of it’s old school charm

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is clearing out space on Division Street to make way for Phase Two of the Keesler entry gate project. That phase includes a four lane boulevard on Division Street from I-110 to Forrest Avenue, but the city doesn’t want to see the old Biloxi-style houses demolished.
“Life changed after ’41 when Keesler came along, and, you know, these different houses were popping up," said Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich. These houses that were here years ago, when Keesler breathed new life into Biloxi, are now facing demolition as the Air Force base finally gets a new main gate."
“We need these houses out of the way, so we can do the Division Street project that’s gonna lead into the new Keesler gate," said the city’s engineer, Christy LeBatard. “We’re gonna widen Division Street as a part of the work that we’re doing on Keesler now to move the gate here to Division.”
But the last thing the city wants is to see Biloxi’s old school charm erased because of a new road.
“We’d really like to see them not demolished. We’d really love to see someone come in and buy them and move them to another piece of property, hopefully in Biloxi, because they are old houses, and we don’t want to lose that history and culture that comes with those houses," said LeBatard.
Moving the houses and widening the road could provide an economic boost for that area of Division Street.
“We look forward to the development of that boulevard, that main boulevard coming into Keesler and not having to be routed. Different functions, big trucks, x-rays, contractors and visitors will all come down Division Street from I-110 right into this area," Mayor Gilich told WLOX.
Upgrading the safety aspects of Keesler’s gate and giving a boost to an area of Biloxi that needs it doesn’t come without sacrifice. However Gilich said the city’s sacrifice could be a huge win for someone that wants to preserve a small piece of Biloxi’s history.
“Bigger and better requires the relocation of some of these homes. Some of these homes do have that fabric, that little signature. You can see these craftsman homes and shotgun homes and how many of them were here prior to Katrina. It’s pretty cool," Gilich said.
Potential buyers have until September 11th to let the city know if interested in the properties.
