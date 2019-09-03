Special election possible for District 50 Senate seat

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A court hearing and possibly a special election will decide who takes the District 50 Senate seat in January.
Biloxi councilwoman Dixie Newman beat former state representative Scott DeLano in the election night count on August 6 and again after a review and recount. But DeLano challenges those results believing some voters received the wrong ballots on August 6.
Dixie Newman released the following statement late today regarding her win over Delano.
“I won the primary election. I was still ahead after the recount/certification. Today, the Harrison County Republican Executive Committee took no action on Mr. DeLano’s petition for a new election,” Newman said. “I understand that he will continue his quest to overturn this election through the courts. I, on the other hand, will continue to prepare myself to represent the voters of Senate District 50 when the Legislature convenes January.”
The Harrison County Republican Executive Committee, which oversaw the affidavit count and ballot reviews after the primary, heard from lawyers for Newman and DeLano earlier today.
The committee discussed ordering a new election in five of the precincts where voters might have received the wrong ballots on election day. But, the committee doesn’t have the power to order a new election. So, they unanimously voted to let a judge decide.
“Today, the Harrison County Republican Executive Committee met to review the petition that we filed regarding the primary election on August 6th. They found and were able to collaborate with the Circuit Clerk’s office that there were some errors where voters who lived in District 49 received ballots for District 50 and vice versa," Delano explained. "They also acknowledged that the total number of people that received the wrong ballots could affect the outcome of this one-vote race. They felt that it was best if we threw out the split precincts and petition the court jointly for the re-election or a special election to be held in those five split precincts for District 50.”
The petition must be filed in circuit court by Friday, September 6.
As for when the new election could take place if ordered by a judge, all we know for sure is that it would not be the same day as the General Election in November.
Below is a precinct by precinct breakdown of the results from election night on August 6.
