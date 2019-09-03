Red Cross offering free classes for people interested in being volunteers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Anyone interested in volunteering with the Red Cross is invited to attend a free training class Tuesday, Sept. 3.
As hurricane season intensifies and with Dorian causing many along the East Coast to evacuate, the Red Cross is in need of more volunteers to help run the shelters.
The training will be held at the Red Cross’ Gulfport office, located at 612 E. Pass Road. There are two sessions of the Shelter Fundamentals class being offered: one from 9-11 a.m. and a second class on the same day from 1-3 p.m.
Trained shelter workers will be assigned to open shelters in Southeast Mississippi when needed. Those capable of being deployed out of the area for extended periods will take additional classes and be eligible to be deployed to respond to disasters anywhere in the southeastern U.S.
Red Cross workers and volunteers from the Magnolia State have already been deployed to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Five teams of two will leave Tuesday morning driving emergency response vehicles to a staging area in Montgomery, Ala. where they will await further assignment.
If you can’t volunteer but still want to help by donating, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, text DORIAN to 90999, or visit www.RedCross.org/donate.
