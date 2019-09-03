Nice weather this week for us, thanks in part to Dorian

Sunny and hot weather is expected on Tuesday as highs climb into the middle 90s. Hurricane Dorian will remain to our east, impacting the southeast U.S. along the Atlantic coastline, and will not enter the Gulf of Mexico. Because this tropical system will be located well to our east, northerly flow aloft will set up all across the central Gulf Coast region this week, keeping our weather pattern quiet. This northerly flow aloft will pull down dry air across our area throughout the rest of the week and even a cold front. This front will arrive around Thursday or Friday and will bring noticeably lower humidity and cooler mornings even though the afternoons will still be hot. Potential Tropical System Seven in the western Gulf is expected to become a tropical depression today and a tropical storm tomorrow. It is headed west into Mexico and is not a threat to Mississippi. There are several other tropical waves being tracked elsewhere in the Atlantic but none of them pose an immediate threat to the U.S. mainland at this time.