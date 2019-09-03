Long Beach woman fears for parents in Florida as Hurricane Dorian moves closer

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For days, Kathy Johnson has been watching Hurricane Dorian evolve and move towards the east coast of Florida. Her parents live in Vero Beach, Florida, which is just six miles from the coastline.
“I’ve been watching this thing non-stop. With them only six miles, they’re definitely going to feel it," Johnson told WLOX.
Johnson, who lives in Long Beach, feels helpless as the storm moves closer to her elderly parents.
“Today, when I talked to them a little while ago, they were already having the outer bands go through. So, it’s been really windy. They’ve already had a lot of rain go through. She [my mom] said all of the neighbors- there’s not a whole lot of people who left. Everybody stayed.”
News crews captured video footage of dozens who stayed in the Vero Beach area prepping for the storm by boarding up their homes and businesses. Johnson says her parents did the same.
“My dad knows how to board up the windows, get the supplies. They’ve got their water. They’ve got their food. My main concern is them losing power. Where they live, when Irma hit they had two tornadoes go through there, so that is very nerve-wracking,” she said.
For now, all Kathy and her parents can do is watch and wait. Johnson urges everyone to think about those who will be affected by the storm.
“Just say your prayers. I love my folks. They mean a lot," she emphasized.
Johnson’s parents, 83 and 86-years-old, do not have a cellphone. The pair only has a landline. But, she says friends of hers are going to check on her parents and keep her updated if the power goes out.
Johnson plans to make the trip down there as soon as the storm passes.
