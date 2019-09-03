Local Red Cross volunteers ready to provide disaster relief to those affected by Dorian

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers with the South East Mississippi chapter of the American Red Cross are heading into Hurricane Dorian’s impact zone to provide relief for millions of Americans.
The chapter has a lot of experience with disasters, and this experience will be a critical player in the effort to help. Red Cross ERVs or emergency response vehicles are loaded and ready to head into the teeth of the hurricane.
“Right now, we have water and snacks for the first responders. Later on, we’ll get the kitchen going, so we’ll have hot food to serve,” said volunteer Gary Koszturs.
Volunteers are trained to make a difference in the lives of storm victims. One volunteer believes she was called to help others.
“That’s the God in me. That’s what he wants from us. He wants us to love each other and take care of each other,” said volunteer Rosetta Lawrence said.
This will be the first stop for many for these volunteers.
Tanya Garitty has been on the ground for several events around the country and knows how important the Red Cross mission is in the higher purpose of helping people pick up the pieces.
“They feel like they just lost everything. This is the next step to rebuilding their lives. It’s a piece of hope for them. When they feel like everything is gone, it’s not. We can give them that,” Garitty said.
Millions of people along the Florida coast, into Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for Dorian’s wrath.
But luckily, South Mississippians are ready to get in position to spring into action at a moment’s notice. They already have a presence in the projected path with reinforcements on the way.
“Right now, we have six people who have been deployed to Florida and Macon, Georgia to help the local Red Cross prepare for the storm. We’re going to move out today, five emergency response vehicles from Mississippi to Montgomery as a staging area to wait to see where they’re needed,” Red Cross Executive Director John McFarland explained.
Red Cross teams from the region will join the South East Mississippi Chapter to help in the days and weeks after the storm.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.