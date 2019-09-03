Labor Day weekend tourism on the Coast down compared to past years

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With Labor Day winding down, the peak of tourism season is now in the rear-view mirror. While people still made it to the Coast for the holiday, the overall numbers took a hit.
Labor Day weekend usually brings large crowds. Bu water advisories and blue-green algae concerns dampened expectations.
Beach vendor Pat Piggot said his business saw an increase this weekend, but that doesn’t mean favorable conditions.
“Well when your income is zero, anything is a bump in revenue. We’re down here right now just scraping the bottom of the barrel cause the season is over. This is the last hoorah for us," said Piggot. "I mean we can only come down here and rent a couple of chairs. I mean this is bad for us. This is really bad for the beach vendors man.”
While the beach was much emptier than last year’s Labor Day weekend, other attractions were packed.
“We are here at Big Play today, and there is a lot of stuff you can do," said tourist Jasmine Fields. "They got it all in one: arcade, bowling, laser tag, go-cart riding.”
Another tourist visiting the Coast is Angie Branning. She and her children came to visit family and plan to return for more fun down the road.
“We’ve had a good time this Labor Day weekend. My kids are out of school, so we decided to come visit my brother," said Branning. "There is several things here on the Coast that we wanted to do, but we haven’t had the chance to yet. [We] definitely need another trip down here to finish getting in everything we wanted to do today.”
Others made it out to the Coast to avoid Hurricane Dorian’s wrath.
“No, this is our second time [here]. We actually came in 2017 to avoid a hurricane. So, last time we came, we just fell in love with the food and the great Mississippi hospitality," said Florida resident Porsha Livings-Visor. "So, when we heard Hurricane Dorian was coming, we was like, ‘We’re heading back to Mississippi'.’”
As we reported last week, hotel occupancy revenue losses in June and July alone were $4.1 million. Coastal Mississippi is expected to release a more detailed report in mid-September.
