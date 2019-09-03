Dorian slowly starting to turn; New tropical systems likely to form

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Dorian remains very powerful hurricane, but it has weakened to Category Three strength. It is the first major hurricane of the 2019 season. It made landfall on Sunday in the Abaco Islands in the Northern Bahamas with winds of 185 MPH.
The WLOX Weather Team is watching Dorian as well as a Gulf tropical disturbance and several other tropical waves. A new tropical storm will likely form in the west Gulf by Wednesday. A new tropical depression will likely form in the east Atlantic today.
- Dorian is the strongest land-falling hurricane in the Atlantic Basin in terms of winds speed at the time of landfall. It ties with the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 that struck the Florida Keys.
- Dorian has begun to slowly turn to the northwestward, but is still crawling at a snail’s pace of less than 5 mph as of Tuesday morning.
- According to the cone of uncertainty, it is no longer possible for the storm’s center to make landfall in Florida or in Georgia. However, a South Carolina and North Carolina landfall cannot be ruled out. There is also the possibility that Dorian moves along the East Coast without making landfall. Landfall or not, rain/wind/surge impacts will be felt in coastal locations of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas this week.
- The track is not expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico. And Dorian will not impact Mississippi.
- There is a high chance of development for a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Wednesday.
- It is expected to drift westward into Mexico over the next few days and will bring rain and wind impacts into portions of Mexico and extreme southern Texas.
- No impacts to Mississippi are expected with this system.
- Another tropical wave, known as Invest 92L, was located several hundred miles south of Bermuda.
- 92L could develop into a depression or storm during the next couple of days as it moves northward.
- While it may impact parts of Bermuda with heavy rainfall, it poses no threat to the United States.
- An area of low pressure, known as Invest 91L, was located a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands.
- 91L continues to become better defined on Tuesday morning with increasing thunderstorm activity.
- 91L will likely become a tropical depression later today while it moves generally northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.
- This disturbance is not considered a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time but we will be watching.
- A tropical wave is forecast to emerge over the far eastern tropical Atlantic between Africa and the Cape Verde Islands in a couple of days.
- Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves westward to west-northwestward.
- This disturbance is not considered a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time but we will be watching.
You can always see the latest forecast track of any named storm at any time in our free WLOX Weather App, no matter where you are. Here’s how to set your app up to track tropics:
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.