Crosswalk connecting Jones Park to Aquarium comes to life in new rendering

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Renderings now give us a clear vision of a new walkway coming to Gulfport. The pedestrian and tramway bridge will connect Jones Park to the Coast’s newest attraction, the Mississippi Aquarium.
Renderings and a walk-through video posted by the architectural firm in charge of the project was posted recently. It shows wide, sweeping paths with plenty of room for people to walk or bike across the highway.
The walkway is being built by Coast Transit Authority, who has received $2 million in grants already for the design work. CTA hired Eley Guild Hardy Architects, who created the rendering, bringing to life the vision they and CTA have for the crosswalk.
Now, CTA and city officials are working to obtain an additional grant to complete the project. Rep. Steven Palazzo is working to help secure the additional funding through a transportation grant, according to city officials and Palazzo’s chief of staff.
City officials tell us Gulfport is committed to finishing this connection, adding that construction documents are well underway and that the fly-through video shows a reality in the making, not a wish.
The new crosswalk will allow safe access for bikes and pedestrians across Highway 90. The tram bridge will use an electric people mover that runs from downtown over to the park to move people around for free.
The project is part of Gulfport’s downtown renewal, which features the new aquarium.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.