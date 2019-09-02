VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters inside the eye of ‘monster’ Dorian

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOAA Aircraft Operations Center released video Sunday of the Hurricane Hunters flying into the eye of Hurricane Dorian.
The plane, named “Kermit”, flew into the storm to get accurate wind speeds and pressure readings.
Scientists aboard the plane deploy GPS ‘dropwindsondes’. These instruments continuously transmit measurements of pressure, humidity, temperature, and wind direction and speed as they fall toward the sea, providing a detailed look at the structure of the storm and its intensity.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.