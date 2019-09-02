Pass Christian Middle School seeing success in new break programs

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Recess in schools is becoming a thing of the past.
Students at Pass Christian Middle School have moved from last year’s 10-minute break to a new kind of program. Students can now spend their break time taking a boater safety course or singing karaoke.
Students at Pass Christian Middle School arrived for the school year a few weeks ago to a new principal and a new format for the daily break.
“We’ve had a very unstructured 10-minute break, kids all over the place. We were seeing some discipline problems, so we decided to change it up this year,” said Beth Bellipanni, interim principal at Pass Christian Middle School.
So Bellipanni created the specialty area break.
“So they can choose from a boater fishing course, minute to win in games, coding, puzzle peace, karaoke, line dance, poetry slam. There’s a whole variety that they can choose from," she said.
These students are here for it.
“I can do coding, which is, I first got into it in the 4th grade with my gifted class. When I came to middle school, I couldn’t program in my break. So now that we have break I’m glad that I can do my programming in my specialty area," said student Trenton Whitworth. "In my gifted class, that’s how we started working with robots, and when I’m older that’s what I hope I work with, engineer robots and make robots and program them to do special things.”
“I like that it like let’s us make new friends that maybe weren’t in our grade or we don’t talk to," said student Ella Woods. "It helps you work with different types of teachers. It’s just fun and relaxing, and you get candy if you win.”
According to Bellipanni, the program is already working.
“It’s been great. I can say that our discipline rates have gone down 100% with the break. So, that’s been great. Kids love it, parents love it, teachers love it, and it’s been a win-win all around," she said.
Bellipanni said that students participate in their selected specialty area for one month. After that, they can elect to stay in that area or pick another.
