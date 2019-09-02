Operation BBQ Relief ready to deploy as Dorian approaches mainland

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Whenever a storm threatens an area, volunteers are always on alert to jump in and help wherever they are needed. Right now, Operation Barbecue Relief is on standby to feed people if they get deployed as Hurricane Dorian prepares to hit the Atlantic coast.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast team of volunteers watched Dorian intensify over the weekend. They are now continuing to monitor the storm’s path to see what areas will be the most affected by the large storm.
With the record-setting storm forecast to strike along the coast between Florida and the Carolinas, Operation BBQ Relief volunteers are warning people not to take any unnecessary chances.
“Just evacuate. If it’s coming to you, just leave. There’s nothing there that’s going to be worth your life," said volunteer Marcio Borguezan. “I would leave. Take your pets, take everything and leave because as of now that storm is really strong.”
“We know all too well here on the Gulf Coast what it means when a Cat 5 or Cat 4 is coming our way," said volunteer James Bates. “It’s best to get out of the path.”
If Operation Barbecue is sent to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the organization will have served more than three million meals since it founding.
