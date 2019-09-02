Moss Point residents give back to first responders

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - What could have been a tragic day has turned into an annual celebration. It started with a rescue, and now it continues with a great example of how the community and first responders should interact.
“I had carbon monoxide in my house. Everybody passed out in the house but me,” said lunch organizer Joe Smith of J&C Gospel Promotions. “Moss Point [first responders] came to my rescue, and I had to come up with some kind of way of showing these guys I appreciate what they did for us.”
The lunch works both to benefit first responders and also the community.
“It’s nice for them to get out and invite us to something like this and cook for us,” said Moss Point police patrolman Caleb Vick. "That way we get to get out and engage with the community a little bit. We can’t do our jobs without the help of the community,” he said. “So, when we get out and do stuff like this and be able to talk to people engage some of the trust in people, that helps out tremendously.”
Moss Point resident Sherman Kyse wants to pass on that level of communication and co-operation to the next generations.
“That’s the main thing,” he said. “We just want this thing to keep going and get bigger every year.”
