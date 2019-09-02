Keesler’s Hurricane Hunters busy as peak of hurricane season looms

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This is the eighth straight day for the Hurricane Hunters as they continue to track Hurricane Dorian. But this is business as usual for the largest hurricane hunting force in the country.
“We can track any system that’s impending on the islands of Hawaii all the way out passed the islands in the Atlantic Ocean. So, we have enough aircraft and crew to fly three different storms at one time," said Lieutenant Colonel Sean Cross, Director of Operations for the Air Force Reserve Command Hurricane Hunters.
Even though the entire tracking operation is now headquartered at Keesler, that wasn’t the case over a week ago.
“The deployment started, it left here last Sunday and went down to Curacao. We had three aircraft, three crew and maintainers, about 65 people total to make that deployment happen. They flew a total of about seven or eight missions out of Curacao," Cross said. “Then, they backtracked to Homestead Air Reserve Station just south of Miami, Florida, where they flew another two or three missions,” said Cross.
With only 12 aircrafts able to fly into the storms, two with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and ten with Keesler’s team, Cross’ men and women carry the bulk of the meteorological responsibility.
“NOAA does more of a research mission. They do some reconnaissance. But, as far as the actual reconnaissance of the storm environment itself, we do about 98 percent of that. We have the on-board meteorologists right here with our squadron," Cross told WLOX.
Cross is one of three left on the team that flew into Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He also flew into Hurricane Michael last year and said that not all storms are the same.
“There’s only a few of us left that flew Katrina, probably three or four of us still around here. That was a very powerful storm, very big. I flew it right when it came off the peninsula of Florida, right over the keys when it rapidly intensified into a Category One hurricane. Each storm is very unique," Cross said. “They all have their own personalities, so you really never know what’s gonna happen in each storm environment. Dorian was one that had an incredible eye shot. You could see, on our first run in, the stadium effect. Run-ins two, three and four were at night. It was dark, but we got quite a lightning show, and we could see the eye wall from the lightning as it was illuminating everything on the inside. It was pretty spectacular to see,” said Cross.
The important work that Cross and his teams perform couldn’t be done without one group in particular.
“The maintainers here at the 403rd wing at Keesler, these guys and girls are doing an incredible job to prep these aircraft, so the crews have a safe aircraft to go out and fly. We really can’t say enough about these men and women," Cross said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.