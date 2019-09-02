Keesler’s Hurricane Hunters busy as peak of hurricane season looms

“There’s only a few of us left that flew Katrina, probably three or four of us still around here. That was a very powerful storm, very big. I flew it right when it came off the peninsula of Florida, right over the keys when it rapidly intensified into a Category One hurricane. Each storm is very unique," Cross said. “They all have their own personalities, so you really never know what’s gonna happen in each storm environment. Dorian was one that had an incredible eye shot. You could see, on our first run in, the stadium effect. Run-ins two, three and four were at night. It was dark, but we got quite a lightning show, and we could see the eye wall from the lightning as it was illuminating everything on the inside. It was pretty spectacular to see,” said Cross.