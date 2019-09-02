“I am stronger than this”: Breast cancer survivor inspires others to Race for the Cure

“I had a 50/50 chance, and I didn’t want to take that chance,” explained Killingsworth. “I had an eight year old. I was a single mom. So I decided if I can go through this (surgery), okay, chemo can’t be that bad. I had very little experience or been around very few people who had had cancer and chemo and radiation, so I was really dumb to that level of what was going on actually. I had no clue.”