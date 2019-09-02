Heartwarming marriage proposal caught on camera at first LSU game of 2019 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most people in relationships keep a watchful eye out for signs that their partner is ready for marriage. Erin Sampere, a former member of LSU’s Colorguard, missed about 20 signs Saturday, Aug. 31 before eventually realizing she was being proposed to.
Outside of LSU’s game against Georgia Southern University, Sampere’s partner, John Brucato, had placed several signs along a walking path. Those signs displayed the things Brucato loves the most about Sampere, and reasons why he wanted to marry her.
Sampere, unable to take her eyes off of Brucato, passed almost every sign without realizing what was going on, according to a friend who was with the two during the proposal.
Sampere finally realized what was happening when members of LSU’s current Colorguard blocked the couples path carrying signs that stated “Will you marry me Erin Sampere?”
You can view video of the proposal below:
Sampere was a member of LSU’s Colorguard from 2013 through 2018. She now lives with her fiance in Houston, Texas.
