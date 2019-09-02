Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 2

The Harrison Central Red Rebels rode off momentum from last week’s Port City Bowl victory against East Central, but once again had another tough test as the 7th-ranked team in the state - according to MaxPreps.com - Petal (2-0) made the trip down to Gulfport Friday. The Panther defense overwhelmed the Red Rebels as Harrison Central (1-1) couldn’t move the ball effectively, and ultimately suffered their first loss of the season losing 21-6. The Gulfport Admirals took a trip to Brandon, MS to faceoff against Northwest Rankin (0-2) for their first road test of the season. The Admirals (2-0) would receive a balanced attack from both sides of the ball, but their offense would lead them down the stretch as they went it on 4th and inches with 27 seconds remaining to come out with the 21-14 victory. Picayune (1-0) came out the gate running, using senior Cameron Thomas as their main rushing threat as torched the D’iberville (1-1) defense for 193 yards and three scores to lead the Maroon Tide to 41-6 season-opening win. The Long Beach Bearcats (0-2) was one team in need of a bounce back game after falling in week one, but they wouldn’t get it from the St. Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws (2-0) who found separation in the second quarter scoring 14 of their 35 points in a 35-19 win. Momentum was shifting in Ocean Springs favor in the first half of Friday’s game against Pascagoula as the Greyhounds led 21-19 heading into halftime. Unfortunately, Ocean Springs (0-2) wouldn’t score for the remainder of the game as the Panthers (2-0) defense and offense stepped up big in the second half to pull off the 33-21 comeback victory.