Fort Rucker soldier’s death prompts investigation

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation has been opened following the death of a soldier at Fort Rucker in south Alabama.
The U.S. Army says the soldier was pronounced dead around 9 p.m. Sunday at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan.
Fort Rucker officials were notified around 8:30 p.m. that the soldier “had been medically evacuated...after experiencing symptoms during a training event."
A cause of death is not yet clear.
The soldier’s name has not been released pending family notification.
Fort Rucker is the U.S. Army’s primary flight training installation and is the home of the U.S. Army Aviation Center for Excellence and the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.