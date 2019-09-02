Dorian slowing down after making landfall in Bahamas, monitoring other tropical disturbances

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Dorian remains very powerful hurricane, but it has weakened to Category Four strength. It is the first major hurricane of the 2019 season. It made landfall on Sunday in the Abaco Islands in the Northern Bahamas with winds of 185 MPH. The WLOX Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian as it approaches Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
- Dorian is the strongest land-falling hurricane in the Atlantic Basin in terms of winds speed at the time of landfall. It ties with the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 that struck the Florida Keys.
- Dorian is barely moving over the Northern Bahamas. But, its forward speed is expected to pick up to the north late Monday night into Tuesday.
- According to the cone of uncertainty, landfall could be possible from central Florida to the Carolinas. There is also the possibility that Dorian moves along the East Coast without making landfall.
- The track is not expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico
Gulf Invest
There is a high chance of development for a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm. It is expected to drift west into Mexico over the next few days and not be a threat to the northern Gulf coast, including South Mississippi.
Central Atlantic Invest
There is another wave in the Central/West Atlantic that has a medium chance for tropical development in the next few days. At this time, it is not a threat to the U.S. The latest model runs have it moving a little farther north and remaining at sea.
East Atlantic Invest
Another tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has high chance for developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next few days. It is too early to say what impacts this could have, if any, to the US. However, most early model data curves it out to sea.
Possible Tropical Wave
While it hasn’t developed yet, models are showing another tropical wave forming just off the coast of Africa over the next few days. At this time, it is not an immediate threat to the U.S. We’ll closely watch if it will develop or not.
