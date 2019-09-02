6 comfort dogs travel to Odessa for victims, survivors, first responders

By Amber Stegall | September 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 3:14 PM

ODESSA, Texas (KCBD) - Six comfort dogs from all over Texas have come together in Odessa, Texas to comfort victims, survivors and first responders affected by the tragic shooting that shocked West Texas.

Lutheran Church Charity K-9 Comfort Dogs will be at Music City Mall in Odessa for the next few days.

The dogs who are in town are: Abner (Bethany – Austin, Texas), Elijah (Our Redeemer – Wichita Falls, Texas), Gabriel (Messiah – Houston, Texas), Joy (Gloria Dei – Houston, Texas), Martha (Bethany - Austin) and Phoebe (St. Paul – Fort Worth, Texas).

To give to the LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs' Travel Expense fund, please visit luthcc.org/give-k9s In the same month as mass...

Posted by LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs on Monday, September 2, 2019

The LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs just completed two weeks of deployment after the shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3.

“We know that comfort is needed at this time to help people heal from yet another senseless and horrific shooting,” said officials in a Facebook post.

