Biloxi Shuckers nab possible six post-season home games

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Shuckers are 81 and 57, a win total that has already tied their franchise record from last year, and they still have one game left to play on Monday.
They had nine All Stars this year. Three of them even made the post-season All Star Squad. Nate Griep, first baseman Patrick Leonard and right-handed pitcher Trey Supak.
Yet their biggest success may be in clinching a possible six home games in the post season.
They won the first half crown months ago. That sealed their post-season appearance and the first two home games. They captured the second half season crown on Friday. This gave them games 4 and 5 of the South Division Championship series.
Those games may not even be necessary though if the Shuckers win the first two and then steal the third game away from home against the Wahoos.
The team is facing the Wahoos because they have the second-best record in the South Division.
No matter how many games it takes, if the Shuckers win the series, the first two games of the Southern League Championship Series will take place at MGM Park. It’s an idea that is exciting to those in the franchise.
“Yeah man, it is really exciting. I have been fortunate. I have been here since the first year. I have seen a lot of playoff baseball and I am hoping this is the year we win the championship,” said Assistant General Manager Trevor Matifes.
Playoff baseball begins at 6:35 on Wednesday as the Wahoos come to town for the first game of the series.
