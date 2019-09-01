17-year-old charged with 9 counts of attempted murder after shooting at Mobile high school football game

MOBILE, Miss. (WLOX/WKRG) - Mobile police arrested 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell. Parnell turned himself into police custody early Saturday morning, according to WKRG.
Parnell is charged with nine counts of attempted murder after he started shooting at a high school football game Friday night, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department.
WKRG reports the shots were fired in the concourse of the stadium near the end of the LeFlore vs. Williamson High School football game. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told WKRG those injured range in age from 15-47 years old.
As of Saturday, six of those victims have been treated. Three remain in the hospital, according to WKRG.
“This is a cowardly act by an individual who didn’t know how to deal with a situation,” said Battiste.
Battiste said the shooting stemmed from a fight, and Parnell pulled out a gun and started “indiscriminately shooting.”
Investigators have reviewed surveillance video, which clearly shows the 17-year-old suspect firing the shots, according to Battiste. Police believe Parnell was the only shooter, but the police chief said investigators believe there are adults who knew something would be happening at the game. Chief Battiste urged adults to come forward with information in such situations.
Mobile police will review stadium security early next week at Ladd Peebles Stadium and other stadiums where high school football games are played.
Parnell is a student at LeFlore High School. According WKRG, he is being charged as an adult.
After the shooting, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson called for stricter protocol at football games.
