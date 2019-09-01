United Cajun Navy in Florida to provide support during hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The United Cajun Navy has stationed at least 50 of its members in Jacksonville, Florida as Hurricane Dorian draws closer to the coast.
The organization’s founder, Todd Terrell, said the group is there gathering and distributing supplies, and has partnered with a US Veterans Corps team who will be providing high-water vehicles. Another team is preparing in Kissimmee and St. Cloud to handle animal rescue, Terrell said.
Terrell said in an interview with WAFB Sunday that the team is prepared to go north or south depending on where Dorian makes landfall.
