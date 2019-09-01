Senior Girl Scout installs autism sensory path at Bayou View Elementary

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast Girl Scout is making a difference in her community by taking on a big project to bring a sensory path to Bayou View Elementary School.
A sensory path is aimed at helping students with sensory processing disorders like autism. As they move through the path, it helps them to reset their mind so they can focus better in the classroom.
“It has a lot of bright colors and it’s easy to follow, and I just think that they’ll have a great time because it’s not only helping them reset and like refocus but is also going to help them open their minds up and stay engaged with the teacher like listen to what they’re saying," said Annalee Stewart.
Teachers are already eager for how the path will benefit their students.
“This is going to help them academically, is going to help them emotionally, is going to help them physically. Some of them need those sensory movements, so this is going to benefit not just one type of child but all of our children here at Bayou View," said third grade teacher April Hoyt.
Bayou View will become one of the first schools on the Coast to have a sensory pathway.
“I think it’s going to be one of our most beneficial tools in our toolbox that we’re going to have here at Bayou View," Hoyt said.
Stewart said she’s excited to see the pathway become a reality. The Gulfport High student and senior Girl Scout came up with the idea as a way to earn her Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn.
“It’s kind of just like your graduation project. Only about 5% of the girls that started finish it, so I’m really proud to be doing this," Stewart said.
She's put a lot of hard work in to the project, including raising the money to buy the materials for the path.
It was hard work that Stewart didn’t mind.
“It was easier for me because I was so inspired to do it and so driven to do it because I want to help out my community so much. It wasn’t necessarily a project for me at that point, just something that my heart felt I need to do to help my community," she said.
Stewart also plans to add motivational quotes to the bathroom and hallway walls.
