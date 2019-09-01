Hit or miss showers for Labor Day Weekend

Welcome to September! Hit or miss showers and storms are possible this afternoon with highs near 90. Some showers and storms could produce heavy downpours. Rain chances will be smaller tonight with lows in the 70s.
A few more showers and storms are possible on Labor Day, but expect most of the day to be dry. Highs will be in the low 90s. For the rest of the week, we’ll see very little rain. With little rain and plenty of sun, high temperatures will easily reach the low to mid 90s. Lows will remain in the 70s.
In the tropics, we’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian. As of this morning, it became a Category Five Hurricane. It is moving near the Northern Bahamas today, and it is expected to remain a major hurricane. Landfall is still possible in Florida, Georgia, or the Carolinas this week. However, it’s also possible that Dorian remains just off of the East Coast. We’re also watching three other tropical waves. A wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of development. It is not a threat to South Mississippi. Another wave in the Central Atlantic has a low chance for development. It is not a threat to the U.S. at this time. There is another wave in the East Atlantic that has a high chance for development. At this time, it is not a threat to the U.S. It is expected to curve out to sea.
