Hit or miss showers for Labor Day Weekend

In the tropics, we’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian. As of this morning, it became a Category Five Hurricane. It is moving near the Northern Bahamas today, and it is expected to remain a major hurricane. Landfall is still possible in Florida, Georgia, or the Carolinas this week. However, it’s also possible that Dorian remains just off of the East Coast. We’re also watching three other tropical waves. A wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of development. It is not a threat to South Mississippi. Another wave in the Central Atlantic has a low chance for development. It is not a threat to the U.S. at this time. There is another wave in the East Atlantic that has a high chance for development. At this time, it is not a threat to the U.S. It is expected to curve out to sea.