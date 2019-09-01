Dorian becomes a Category Five Hurricane, monitoring other tropical disturbances

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Dorian is now a major hurricane in the Atlantic. It is the first major hurricane of the 2019 season. It became a Category Five Hurricane on Sunday morning. The WLOX Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian as it approaches Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
- Dorian continues to move westward. But, its forward speed has continued to decrease and expected to slow down further by Sunday and Monday
- Hurricane Watches and Warnings are in effect for some of the Northern Bahamas. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for some areas along Southeast Florida.
- Dorian may stall just off the coast of Florida before slower curving north up and along the Georgia and Carolina coast lines.
- According to the cone of uncertainty, landfall could be possible from central Florida to the Carolinas. There is also the possibility that Dorian moves along the East Coast without making landfall.
- The track is no longer expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico
Gulf Invest
There is a low chance for a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm. It is expected to drift west into Mexico over the next few days and not be a threat to the northern Gulf coast, including South Mississippi.
Central Atlantic Invest
There is another wave in the Central/West Atlantic that has a low chance for tropical development in the next few days. At this time, it is not a threat to the U.S. The latest model runs have it moving a little farther north and remaining at sea.
East Atlantic Invest
Another tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has high chance for developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next few days. It is too early to say what impacts this could have, if any, to the US. However, most early model data curves it out to sea.
