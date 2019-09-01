Coast entertainment conference makes creative connections

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - In the entertainment industry, you can’t just rely on a good voice to build a career. You need a good network, and if you are a starving artist, free is good.
“If I can come away more informed, more empowered, more motivated than I was before I came, that’s a success, especially for free,” said Kevin Kartier, co-coordinator of the first South Mississippi Entertainment Conference that was on Saturday at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus in Long Beach. “I’ve paid more money to go to events that were not on par with this.”
His goal is to help create an entertainment industry in South Mississippi by connecting students with valuable resources in a variety of disciplines.
“Because if everyone that’s talented down here leaves and becomes successful elsewhere doesn’t return and come back, then we’ll never be able to pull ourselves up here,” Kartier said. “We’ll never be able to build the foundation here for someone to be successful.”
To be successful, you’ve got to have a plan, according to Tristan Sanders, a student, musician and representative of Grammy U, a group that networks students in music to professionals.
“Random acts of improvement are the worst thing you can do for yourself,” she said. “If you release a great song and there is so much potential to it and you just throw it out there with no marketing plan, no strategy behind it to grow it, you’re not going to get anywhere.”
Southern Miss student Devyn Samson said this event is needed to stretch beyond the classroom.
“I mean, if you brought people from the industry to come talk, you know, that’s perfect,” he said. “We need more people that are in the field. Professors, you know, they’re in the classroom all day.”
Among the presenters was Kerry Abner of Sony Music.
“My one piece of advice would be consistent on your craft,” he said. “Just always be working on it. But, also, lean all the way into your life experience and your story. Because that’s the one thing that makes everything you do unique. You can’t replicate that.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.