Prison family support group rallies in Leakesville

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A support group for prison families gathered to lean on each other for guidance and brainstorm ways to advocate effective change in the prisons.
State prisons and the Mississippi Department of Corrections have been making headlines from prisoners escaping, to prison conditions and routine lockdowns. After so much has happened, people on the outside of the prisons want to see something change.
“We all need to do something,” said Lakeisha Payton. Her fiance is in the South Mississippi Correctional Institute.
Small in number but mighty in their purpose. That’s how the Mississippi Dreams Prisoner Family support group rally could be best described. Some came from southeast Texas. Others came from Picayune, Bay St. Louis and Jackson.
They wanted to be in Leakesille to bring attention to the conditions of the state prison there.
“If we don’t do anything and we all just sit around and do nothing, nothing will be done," Payton said. "I’m tired of talking about it It’s time to do something about it.”
People in the group said the South Mississippi Correctional Institute has been on lock down for almost nine months. They can’t see their loved ones, and that’s troubling them.
“Just the thought if not hearing from your loved one or not seeing your loved one hurts," Payton said. "You’re worried about them constantly. Are they eating? Are they OK? Just little things.”
Hopeful for a big enough turnout, they wanted children of the inmates to come and color signs for their parents. As hard as it is being behind bars, it's just as hard on the families.
“A whole family is left behind. Fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, children, grandchildren,” said Christine Collier, the mother of an MDOC inmate. Collier has been helping to raise four grandchildren since her daughter was given a 10-year sentence for drugs.
More so, they want to advocate legitimate prison reform.
“The recidivism rate in Mississippi is horrible, especially for drug addicts,” said Amanda Hamilton, the rally organizer and prison reform advocate.
“(We should be) getting rehab programs started for people that are in there and actually trying to help them instead of punishing them even more,” Payton said.
The group wants to see Mississippi state prisons cleaned up from the top to the bottom, inside and out and see that correctional facilities strive to be corrective rather than totally punitive.
