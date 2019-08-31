North Gulfport reunion brings together community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a celebration of community at East North Gulfport Park.
“It’s about bringing all the family in the community back together and so far, that’s what we set out to do and we doing it,” said organizer Wayne Graves.
Saturday, current and former residents of North Gulfport and the old L.C. Jones housing project came together for food, fun and reunion.
“This been a long time coming. We all grew up together. So what we taking out of this is just everybody coming back together, especially for the youth and the elders," said Dwight King.
“A lot of people done moved away so it’s bringing everybody back together again. So it’s very important," Graves said.
The event also featured a voter registration drive and speakers to educate kids on drugs and gang violence.
Pastor Lepatrick Hartwell of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church said the reunion sends a strong message.
“It is important that the community get together so that the community will understand that there is unity in the community, and we need that. We need people to know with all the violence going on around us there’s still unity in the community,” Hartwell said.
The event was a show of love for North Gulfport.
“North Gulfport has been here for a long time, and it shows that people actually care about it, actually care about Gulfport,” said Deshauntay Jackson.
It was also an opportunity for those of North Gulfport to show love to one another.
“It’s where we all come together to say hi and make sure that everybody is doing OK and check up on people and celebrate what this neighborhood has done for us, like brought us together, as a loving neighborhood,” said Jerrell Lewis.
This was the first year for the event, but organizers hope to make it an annual event.
